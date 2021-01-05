Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former head of China state asset firm sentenced to death

The former head of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd was sentenced to death on Tuesday for bribe taking in one of the harshest punishments for economic crimes in recent years.

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 05-01-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 18:12 IST
Former head of China state asset firm sentenced to death
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The former head of state-owned China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd was sentenced to death on Tuesday for bribe taking in one of the harshest punishments for economic crimes in recent years. Lai Xiaomin, 58, was also found guilty by the Second Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin of lesser charges including corruption and bigamy.

Life sentences and suspended death sentences commuted to life after two years are frequently handed down in corruption cases, but death sentences without the chance of reprieve have become rare in recent years. Such sentences are automatically appealed to China's highest court. Lai was placed under investigation by the ruling Communist Party's corruption watchdog in 2018 and expelled from the party later the same year.

In its ruling, the Tianjin court cited the "especially enormous" size of the bribes Lai accepted, saying they exceeded 600 million yuan ($93 million) in one instance. In total, it said Lai collected or sought to collect 1.79 billion yuan (US$260 million) over a decade in exchange for abusing his position to make investments, offer construction contracts, help with promotions and provide other favours. He was also convicted of embezzling more than 25 million yuan (almost $4 million) in state assets and starting a second family while still married to his first wife.

Although Lai provided useful details about malfeasance by his subordinates, the seriousness of his bribetaking and "degree of harm caused to society'' were not enough to win him leniency, the court said in its ruling. "Lai Xiaomin is lawless and greedy in the extreme,'' the ruling said. "His crimes are extremely serious and must be punished severely under law.'' Huarong is one of four entities created in the 1990s to buy non-performing loans from banks, helping to revive the state-owned finance industry. Such asset management companies expanded into banking, insurance, real estate finance and other fields.

Lai was accused of squandering public money, illegally organising banquets, engaging in sexual dealings with multiple women and taking bribes, the anti-corruption agency said in 2018. Investigators seized hundreds of millions of yuan (tens of millions of dollars) in cash from Lai's properties, the Chinese business news magazine Caixin reported in 2018.

Lai was one of hundreds of officials at government agencies, state companies and the military who have been detained in an anti-corruption crackdown launched in 2012. Other senior officials snared in the crackdown include a former head of China's insurance regulator.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kamdhenu Aayog claims ayurveda treatment cured 800 COVID-19 patients in clinical trials

Rashtriya Kamdhenu Aayog RKA Chairman Vallabhbhai Kathiria on Tuesday claimed that 800 COVID-19 patients have been cured through panchgavya and ayurveda treatment in a clinical trial conducted in four cities across the country. Announcing t...

Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbais Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COV...

PM-CARES Fund allocates over Rs 201 cr to boost medical oxygen availability across country

A sum of Rs 201.58 crore from the PM-CARES Fund is being allocated for installing 162 dedicated PSA medical oxygen generation plants in public health facilities across the country, the PMO said on Tuesday. It stressed that adequate and unin...

Sebi revokes mkt ban on 7 entities in front running case 

Market regulator Sebi has lifted the market ban imposed on seven entities, which came under the scanner in a front-running case, involving some dealers of Reliance Securities and their connected entities. It was alleged that the entities vi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021