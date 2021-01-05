Left Menu
Bira 91 to be launched in Japan before Tokyo Olympics

Homegrown beer brand Bira 91, in which Japans beer maker Kirin Holdings is investing USD 30 million about 219 crore, would be launched in the Japanese market before the Tokyo Olympics this year, the founder and CEO of the company said.

Representation Image Image Credit: ANI

Homegrown beer brand Bira 91, in which Japan's beer maker Kirin Holdings is investing USD 30 million (about 219 crore), would be launched in the Japanese market before the Tokyo Olympics this year, the founder and CEO of the company said. B9 Beverages, which owns and retails the Bira 91 brand, would export its craft beer to Japan.

Besides, it also expects Bira 91 to be the first beer company in India to become carbon neutral in its manufacturing operations. ''Kirin Holdings of Japan is investing USD 30 million with a 50:50 split between equity and debt,'' Bira 91 founder and CEO Ankur Jain told PTI. Jain did not share the exact stake to be acquired by Kirin Holdings or the valuation at which the deal was signed, citing confidentiality. However, he added that ''Kirin will have minority single-digit ownership and board representation''.

Asked whether Bira 91 will be launched in Japan, Jain replied, ''Yes, we are expecting to launch prior to the Olympics in Tokyo.'' Bira 91 is available in global markets such as the US, UK, Bahrain, Dubai (UAE), Oman, Singapore, Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Nepal and Australia. After this round of funding, the promoters' stake would be reduced to around 25 per cent, Jain added.

The company would utilise the funds raised from Kirin Holdings for its business expansion and working capital requirements. ''We will deploy all our capital in India. This partnership gives us an opportunity to lean into Kirin's international presence to expand our business globally,'' Jain said.

The company expects its market share to grow in its focus states and take leadership in flavour and innovation in the country. Talking about B9 Beverages' partnership with Kirin, Jain said it would help to implement business synergies between the two organisations As part of this deal, Kirin and B9 Beverages will partner to create the 'B9-Kirin Center for Sustainable Growth' to help Bira 91 become carbon neutral by 2025, he said. ''In addition, we will also be initiating the 'B9-Kirin Apprenticeship Exchange Program' which will enable Bira 91 to send personnel to their Yokohama brewery and draw upon Kirin's significant R&D and innovation capabilities,'' he said.

