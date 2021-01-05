Left Menu
Development News Edition

British women's charities fear losing Tampon Tax 'lifeline'

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's decision to scrap taxes on period products may also spell the end of a state-run charity fund financed with the proceeds - depriving vulnerable women and girls of a "lifeline", campaigners and non-profits warned on Tuesday. From Jan. 1, the government stopped charging value-added tax (VAT) on sanitary pads and tampons - revenue that the Tampon Tax Fund distributes among charities helping women and girls facing issues including abuse, homelessness or mental illness.

Reuters | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:35 IST
British women's charities fear losing Tampon Tax 'lifeline'

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Jan 5 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Britain's decision to scrap taxes on period products may also spell the end of a state-run charity fund financed with the proceeds - depriving vulnerable women and girls of a "lifeline", campaigners and non-profits warned on Tuesday.

From Jan. 1, the government stopped charging value-added tax (VAT) on sanitary pads and tampons - revenue that the Tampon Tax Fund distributes among charities helping women and girls facing issues including abuse, homelessness or mental illness. Officials have not said what will happen to the Tampon Tax Fund or announced any new funding, and charities fear they could lose a vital money source.

Its loss would "really impact on our ability to keep women safe", said Pragna Patel, director of Southall Black Sisters, a non-profit supporting Black women that has received cash from the fund to aid migrants fleeing domestic violence. "We don't know how we're going to replace that kind of funding to ensure any woman that comes to our door is able to get away from violence," she said, calling the financial support "an absolute lifeline" for women in desperate need.

The Treasury said last week that the fund "will continue to provide funding for projects supporting vulnerable women and girls", but it was not clear whether new funding would be made available to it when current resources run out. A Treasury spokesman declined to comment on whether the fund would be financed from alternative sources or replaced with new forms of state aid for women's charities.

The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which oversees the Tampon Tax Fund, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has said previously a decision on the fund's future would be made after the tax was scrapped. The Tampon Tax Fund was set up in 2015 following outcry from women's groups over the "sexist" 5% VAT levied on menstrual products until last week.

Britain, which finally left the European Union's single market and customs union on Dec. 31, said EU rules had forced it to levy the sales tax. Since the fund's launch, more than 45 million pounds ($61 million) has been given to charities, according to the Treasury.

Gemma Abbott, director of the Free Periods group that campaigns against period poverty, said the fund had been "a small silver lining to the insult of being told that your tampon is a luxury". "It's a real shame that the government hasn't taken the opportunity to make a commitment of ongoing support to charities that work with vulnerable women and girls," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation. ($1 = 0.7368 pounds)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Firmly opposed to use of chemical weapons, terrorist groups have taken advantage of conflict in Syria: India at UNSC

India remains concerned about the possibility of chemical weapons falling into the hands of terrorist organizations and individuals, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN TS Tirumurti said on Tuesday. Speaking at UNSC meeting on Syria C...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Accord towards ending Gulf dispute result of Qatar's 'brave resistance' -Iran's Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Tuesday an agreement towards ending a dispute between Qatar and Saudi Arabia and its allies was the result of Qatars brave resistance to pressure and extortion.Congratulations to Qatar f...

Lawyers for U.S. death row's lone woman say she was tortured, seeks Trump's clemency

Lawyers for Lisa Montgomery, a convicted murderer and the only woman on federal death row, asked U.S. President Donald Trump to halt her execution scheduled for next week, saying she committed her crime after a lifetime of being abused and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021