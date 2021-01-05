Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha co claims 'Covishield' trademark, files suit against SII

Therefore, if the injunction is issued against the defendant restraining it from using the trademark of the plaintiff Covishield, no inconvenience is going to be caused to the vaccine maker.However if the SII launches its product under the brand Covishield, injury and damage would be caused to Cutis-Biotech, the suit said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:57 IST
Maha co claims 'Covishield' trademark, files suit against SII

A civil court here on Tuesday issued a notice to the Serum Institute of India (SII) on a suit filed by a pharmaceutical products manufacturer and seller seeking to restrain the former from using trademark 'Covishield' or any other similar names for its upcoming COVID-19 vaccine. The Nanded-based firm, Cutis-Biotech, in its suit filed on Monday through advocate Aditya Soni, claimed it has been using the trademark 'Covishield' for its products like antiseptic, sanitisers, disinfectant liquid, surface de- containment spray and fruit and vegetable washing liquid since 2020.

As per the suit, the firm filed an application for registration of 'Covishield' trademark on April 29, 2020, which is pending and the firm is using the trademark since May 30, 2020, for its products. The suit has sought an injunction against the SII from using the name 'Covishield' for its vaccine for the coronavirus.

The court issued a notice to the Pune-based vaccine maker SII, seeking its response to the suit, and posted the suit for hearing on January 19. Cutis-Biotech added that the SII has also filed trademark applications for other names such as ''COVIDOROTECT, COVID-VAC, COVI-VAC, COVI-VAXX'' and thus could use any of these names for their vaccine.

Soni said on December 7 last year, the plaintiff came across news that the SII has applied before the Drugs Controller General of India for immediate approval of the COVID-19 vaccine under the brand of ''Covishield'' in India. The suit said it was not seeking any restraint on the SII from launching the vaccine but the name should not be 'Covishield'.

The suit stated that the SII vaccine is yet to be launched in the market. ''Therefore, if the injunction is issued against the defendant restraining it from using the trademark of the plaintiff (Covishield), no inconvenience is going to be caused to the vaccine maker.

''However if the SII launches its product under the brand 'Covishield', injury and damage would be caused to Cutis-Biotech,'' the suit said. Message sent to the SII seeking reaction to the suit did not elicit any response.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

From embargo to embrace, Saudi Arabia pushes Gulf detente

Embracing Qatars ruler, Saudi Arabias Crown Prince pushed a deal to end a row with Doha at a Gulf summit on Tuesday to try to strengthen an Arab alliance against Iran, although a final declaration contained only a general pledge of solidari...

Grammy Awards postponed due to coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine reports

The Grammy Awards ceremony that was set for January 31 has been postponed due to the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, Rolling Stone magazine and Variety reported on Tuesday.The two outlets cited multiple sources as saying the ceremony, the...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Britain began its third COVID-19 lockdown on Tuesday with the government calling for one last major national effort to defeat the spread of a virus that has infected an estimated one in 50 citizens before mass vaccinations turn the tide.DEA...

Motor racing-Formula E confirms Saudi season-opener in February

Formula E will start its new season with a floodlit double-header in Saudi Arabia next month, the all-electric championship said on Tuesday. The season was due to start in Santiago, Chile, this month but the races were postponed due to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021