Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 04:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 04:22 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Trump signs order banning transactions with eight Chinese apps including Alipay

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday signed an executive order banning transactions with eight Chinese software applications, including Ant Group's Alipay, a senior administration official said, escalating tensions with Beijing before President-elect Joe Biden takes office this month.

The order, first reported by Reuters, tasks the Commerce Department with defining which transactions will be banned under the directive and targets Tencent Holdings Ltd's QQ Wallet and WeChat pay as well. The move is aimed at curbing the threat to Americans posed by Chinese software applications, which have large user bases and access to sensitive data, the official said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

N Korea's Kim opens congress with policy failures admission

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has opened its first ruling party congress in five years with an admission of policy failures and a vow to lay out new developmental goals, state media reported Wednesday. The Korean Central News Agency repor...

Georgia deciding US Senate control in election's final day

Georgians cast their ballots Tuesday in two critical races that will determine control of the US Senate and, in turn, the fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda. Two months after Election Day 2020, the voting will also impact...

NYSE's U-turn on China telco delistings may reverse again, amid tension and confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange could do a second U-turn in the flip-flop saga that saw them decide to delist three Chinese telecom giants, the latest twist amid confusion about rules set by the Trump administration and a backdrop of tension wi...

Grammy Awards postponed to March 21 due to Los Angeles coronavirus surge

The Grammy Awards ceremony due to take place on Jan. 31 has been postponed to March 21 because of the coronavirus surge in Los Angeles, organizers said on Tuesday. The Recording Academy told members in a memo that the ceremony to present th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021