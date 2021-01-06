Left Menu
Development News Edition

Self-driving software startup Oxbotica raises $47mln in latest funding round

Self-driving software startup Oxbotica said on Wednesday it has raised $47 million in its latest funding round led by the venture arm of oil giant BP and including health and safety device maker Halma Plc and Tencent. The startup, an Oxford University spin-out which develops autonomous systems that could be used in vehicles from taxis to freight trucks, said the funding will speed up commercial deployment of its software platform "across multiple industries and key markets".

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:32 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:32 IST
Self-driving software startup Oxbotica raises $47mln in latest funding round

Self-driving software startup Oxbotica said on Wednesday it has raised $47 million in its latest funding round led by the venture arm of oil giant BP and including health and safety device maker Halma Plc and Tencent.

The startup, an Oxford University spin-out which develops autonomous systems that could be used in vehicles from taxis to freight trucks, said the funding will speed up commercial deployment of its software platform "across multiple industries and key markets". "We have a vision, we have the technology, we have the team, we see the markets and we have the customers," Oxbotica founder Paul Newman said in a statement.

The Oxford-based company said that its software works "with any vehicle, any time, and in any place". Developing the technology for fully self-driving cars and robotaxis has proven more difficult than originally anticipated, as it requires developing sensors capable of operating on urban streets with pedestrians. But industry experts say autonomous driving on motorways could be possible by the middle of this decade.

Autonomous technology for freight trucks on highways has attracted investor attention as it should be easier and cheaper to roll out, experts say, while providing a clearer path to profitability. There was a flurry of deals last year involving makers of lidar sensors - seen as essential by many automakers to make cars capable of driving themselves - including Velodyne Lidar Inc, Luminar, Innoviz and Aeva.

In December, San Francisco-based lidar sensor maker Ouster said it had agreed to go public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Colonnade Acquisition Corp in a deal that valued the startup around $1.9 billion. SPACs have emerged as a quick route to the stock market for companies, particularly auto technology firms, and have proven popular with investors seeking to echo Tesla Inc's high stock valuation.

(Reporting By Nick Carey; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Also Read: Oxford COVID-19 vaccine may become the first to get Indian regulator's nod for emergency use

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazils economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank NDB because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, Chin...

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021