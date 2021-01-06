Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazil's economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank (NDB) because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. Brazil in 2015 agreed to pay its contribution to capitalize the bank in seven installments. On Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy said it forwarded requests for budget allocations to Congress multiple times to make the payment.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:55 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:55 IST
Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazil's economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank (NDB) because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, a group of emerging economies known as the BRICS. Brazil in 2015 agreed to pay its contribution to capitalize the bank in seven installments.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy said it forwarded requests for budget allocations to Congress multiple times to make the payment. Though lawmakers approved the funding, they have decided to allocate the money elsewhere, the ministry said. The settlement period for the installment expired Sunday, it said.

Brazil's two outstanding installments total $350 million, the ministry said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazils economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank NDB because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, Chin...

Georgia voters evenly split over who should control U.S. senate -Edison Research

Georgia voters in Tuesdays run-off races in their state to determine control of the U.S. Senate were evenly divided about which party should prevail, an exit poll showed.Edison Researchs poll found roughly half of voters would prefer the Re...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021