Left Menu
Development News Edition

S&P assigns BBB-minus to SBI's London branch proposed senior unsecured notes

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday assigned BBB-minus long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by State Bank of India (SBI) under the bank's 10 billion dollars medium-term note programme.

ANI | Updated: 06-01-2021 10:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 10:44 IST
S&P assigns BBB-minus to SBI's London branch proposed senior unsecured notes
The rating on notes reflects long-term issuer credit rating on SBI.. Image Credit: ANI

S&P Global Ratings on Wednesday assigned BBB-minus long-term issue rating to a proposed issue of senior unsecured notes by State Bank of India (SBI) under the bank's 10 billion dollars medium-term note programme. The rating on notes reflects long-term issuer credit rating on SBI, it said.

The notes will be issued from the bank's London branch. The proposed notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of SBI, and will at all times rank equally with all other unsecured obligations of the bank. "The rating on the proposed notes is subject to our review of the final issuance documentation," said S&P in a brief statement. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets weigh winners and losers should Democrats take Senate

Asian markets were leaning toward a Democratic win in crucial Senate contests on Wednesday as Treasury yields hit 1 for the first time in 10 months on expectations of more debt-funded spending on COVID-stimulus, infrastructure and renewable...

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

The New York Stock Exchange is reconsidering its plan to allow three Chinese telecom giants to remain listed, the latest twist to a saga amid confusion over rules set by the Trump administration and tension within Washington on China policy...

Indonesia to impose more targeted restrictions to fight COVID-19

Indonesia will impose two weeks of increased coronavirus restrictions in parts of its most populous island of Java from Jan. 11 and in the resort island of Bali, to support hospitals and reduce fatality rates, a minister said on Wednesday.T...

Looking Young, Fit and Healthy Is No Longer a Distant Dream With the Ultimate Immunity Club - STAMIN

Newly Launched Fully Innovative Digitalized Gym With Private Pod at Ones Own Comfort Zone Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Business Wire India STAMIN The Ultimate Immunity Club is for all those men and women who are looking for a real COVID FREE...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021