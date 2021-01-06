Left Menu
Farmer hangs self over financial woes

A 45-year-old farmer committed suicide in Uttar Pradeshs Banda district following financial hardships, police said on Wednesday. An official of the Pailani subdivision said the farmer had eight bighas of land and the matter was being probed.

06-01-2021
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

A 45-year-old farmer committed suicide in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district following financial hardships, police said on Wednesday. Kallu, a resident of Godhani village in Tindwari block, owed Rs 38,000 to a bank and he was worried in the absence of any work, an officer quoted the farmer's wife as saying.

He hanged himself to death on Tuesday, Tindwari police station in charge Zakir Hussain said. An official of the Palani subdivision said the farmer had eight bighas of land and the matter was being probed.

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

