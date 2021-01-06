Left Menu
Hero Electric delivers first 12 e-bikes to Pioneer Asia Group

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 14:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

EV maker Hero Electric on Wednesday said it has delivered the first 12 e-bikes to Sivakasi-based Pioneer Asia Group for employees' commute in the first phase of the deal and is in discussion with the group for further orders. Pioneer Asia Group is the largest match producer in the country with more than 400 workforce, including factory workers.

''We are happy to partner with Pioneer Asia Group and be a part of their initiative to provide green vehicles to its employees for the work commute. Hero Electric Optima-HX will offer a great experience of a smooth, efficient ride to the company's employees,'' said Sohinder Gill, Chief Executive Officer, Hero Electric. ''We are looking forward to providing more Hero bikes to the company for the rest of its employees under this initiative,'' he added.

With the partnership taking shape, Hero Electric will deliver more electric bikes to the company in future, Hero Electric said. With its recent launch of the Optima-HX under the ''City Speed'' variants, the e-two-wheelers will ensure low running cost, high-performance, best value for money, among others for its clients, the company said.

