Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave

The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue was still too close to call. A so-called "blue wave" would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his reform plans including new COVID-19 stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and more regulations on the technology behemoths that led Wall Street's recovery from a coronavirus-driven crash last year.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 15:21 IST
US STOCKS-Nasdaq futures sink 2% as investors brace for possible Blue Wave

Futures tracking the technology-heavy Nasdaq 100 index sank 2% on Wednesday as investors priced in the prospect of a Democrat-controlled Senate that could lead to tighter regulations on technology mega-caps. Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won a hotly contested Senate race in Georgia over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, TV networks and Edison Research projected. The race between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican David Perdue was still too close to call.

A so-called "blue wave" would give more scope for President-elect Joe Biden to act on his reform plans including new COVID-19 stimulus, but it could also mean higher corporate taxes and more regulations on the technology behemoths that led Wall Street's recovery from a coronavirus-driven crash last year. "We're seeing a bit of a sell-off in Nasdaq (futures) because that's where the outright war is going to come in terms of what the Democrats have said about breaking up big tech," said Keith Temperton, an equity sales trader at Forte Securities.

Shares of Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc and Google-parent Alphabet Inc fell between 1.9% and 2.4% in early premarket trading. Tesla Inc was the only major technology stock trading higher. By 4:26 a.m. ET, S&P 500 e-minis were down 18 points, or 0.48%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 242.25 points, or 1.89%.

Dow e-minis were nearly flat, with stimulus bets propping up shares of industrial bellwethers Caterpillar Inc and 3M Co. Futures tracking the small-cap Russell 2000 index jumped 1.3%. "A 'blue wave' might not be a bad outcome for markets as decisive fiscal action will help to accelerate economic recovery," said Vasu Menon, investment strategy executive director at OCBC Bank, Singapore.

Shares of big banks JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp rose between 1.3% and 2.4%, tracking Treasury yields. Hopes of a vaccine-powered economic recovery in 2021 had powered Wall Street's main indexes to record highs in late-December, but sentiment has recently been dented by the discovery of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus and the latest restrictions.

Analysts also expect the market to consolidate December's gains in January as asset managers look to rebalance their portfolios that had been heavily tilted toward equities.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a long pause in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency resp...

Olympic qualifying race walk event to kick off athletics season in February

Indias athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday. Some international athletes will comp...

Delay in declaration of results: DU graduates move HC for direction to JNU to grant admission

Three students, whose graduation results were declared by Delhi University DU with a delay during the COVID-19 pandemic, have urged the Delhi High Court to direct JNU to give them admission in post-graduate courses. The students claimed tha...

MP bans chicken import from southern states for 10 days

Madhya Pradesh will not allow entry to chicken consignments from Kerala and other southern states for next 10 days in view of the bird flu scare in MP, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters in In...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021