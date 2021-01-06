Left Menu
Development News Edition

Udaan raises $280 mn in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tencent, others

Existing investors of Udaan - Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Tencent - participated in the latest funding exercise, in addition to two new investors - Octahedron Capital and Moonstone Capital, a statement said.With the latest capital infusion, Udaan has raised USD 1.15 billion in total till date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:07 IST
Udaan raises $280 mn in funding from Lightspeed Venture Partners, Tencent, others

Business-to-business (B2B) e-commerce major Udaan on Wednesday said it has raised USD 280 million (about Rs 2,048 crore) in funding from existing and new investors, including Lightspeed Venture Partners and Tencent. Existing investors of Udaan - Lightspeed Venture Partners, DST Global, GGV Capital, Altimeter Capital, and Tencent - participated in the latest funding exercise, in addition to two new investors - Octahedron Capital and Moonstone Capital, a statement said.

With the latest capital infusion, Udaan has raised USD 1.15 billion in total till date. While the company did not disclose the details around valuation, sources said the valuation has crossed USD 3 billion post this transaction. The latest capital infusion is additional financing to the company's series D round. Udaan had announced raising USD 585 million in series D funding round in October 2019 from a clutch of investors, including China's Tencent.

''The financing highlights the immense potential of the Indian b2b eCommerce market and market-fit of Udaan's business model to the Indian trade market. The additional funds will be deployed towards continued market creation of B2B e-commerce in India, reaching out to more and more small businesses across the country and bringing benefits of e-commerce to them,'' the statement said. Some of the key areas of investment will be towards the continued expansion of selection of products and categories available on Udaan, furthering user experience, enhancing technology platform, expanding SME financing capabilities and reinforcement of the supply-chain infrastructure, the statement said.

Founded in 2016, Bengaluru-based Udaan operates across categories, including lifestyle, electronics, home and kitchen, staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, pharma, toys and general merchandise. It enables small manufacturers, farmers and brands to market and sell their products across the country. Its network connects over 3 million B2B users in 900 cities to over 25,000 sellers.

''COVID-19 has accelerated the already fast digital-led evolution of the highly fragmented and unorganised Indian trade/ retail industry. At the same time, the pandemic also highlighted the unique structure of the Indian economy, with millions of kiranas and neighbourhood stores becoming the lifeline of our country at the time of crisis,'' Udaan co-founder Amod Malviya said. The funding reflects the long-term truly transformative and fundamental value creation potential that Udaan's platform offers for the lives and businesses of Indian MSMEs, who are major job creators and form the backbone of India's economy, he added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thermal coal imports at major ports fall 16 pc to 55 MT in Apr-Dec period: IPA

Disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic continued to impact cargo movement in India with thermal coal imports at 12 major ports declining 16.43 per cent year-on-year to 55.16 million tonnes in April-December 2020 period, according to po...

J&K: Amid heavy snowfall & blocked roads, administration comes to aid of pregnant women & patients

Heavy snowfall for the past four days has thrown life out of gear across the Kashmir region with people facing problems due to blocked roads at many places, while the administration has helped several expecting mothers and patients who need...

RBI to be on a long-pause in rates on sticky non-food inflation: Report

The non-food component in the price basket will continue to keep inflation at a high level and result in a long pause in interest rates, a foreign bank said on Wednesday. The central bank is likely to pare the pandemic-driven emergency resp...

Olympic qualifying race walk event to kick off athletics season in February

Indias athletics season is set to begin next month with the National Open Race Walking Championship, which will also serve as an Olympic qualifying event, the national federation announced on Wednesday. Some international athletes will comp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021