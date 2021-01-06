Left Menu
Development News Edition

IDFC First Bank advances see marginal rise to Rs 1.10 lakh cr in Dec quarter

The private sector lender had an outstanding loan of Rs 1,09,698 crore as of December 31, 2019, and on a quarterly basis, the loan growth was 3 per cent from Rs 1,06,828 crore as on September 30, 2020, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.Retail funded assets increased to Rs 66,635 crore at the end of the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 53,685 crore as on December 31, 2019, an increase of 24.1 per cent, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:02 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:31 IST
IDFC First Bank advances see marginal rise to Rs 1.10 lakh cr in Dec quarter
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

IDFC First Bank on Wednesday said the credit growth rose a marginal 0.7 per cent to Rs 1,10,499 crore during the third quarter ended December 2020. The private sector lender had an outstanding loan of Rs 1,09,698 crore as of December 31, 2019, and on a quarterly basis, the loan growth was 3 per cent from Rs 1,06,828 crore as on September 30, 2020, IDFC First Bank said in a regulatory filing.

Retail funded assets increased to Rs 66,635 crore at the end of the third quarter of the current financial year, from Rs 53,685 crore as on December 31, 2019, an increase of 24.1 per cent, it said. At the same time, the bank's customer deposits increased 41 per cent to Rs 77,289 crore as compared with Rs 54,631 crore on December 31, 2019.

During the quarter, the bank's CASA (current account savings account) ratio rose to around 44.6 per cent, compared with 20.9 per cent as of December 31, 2019.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro signs MoU with Tel Aviv University for research in quantum computing

Strengthening the India-Israel scientific collaboration, Indian multinational corporation Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Israels Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology. Accor...

Skipper Balbirnie hopes to see Ireland players perform consistently to bag IPL contract

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League IPL was staged without crowds or the usual glamour due to coronavirus pandemic, but the cricket fever skyrocketed among the fans who were waiting to see world-class players compete in the showpiece ...

Cong leader Ibrahim again hints at joining JDS, speaks about unifying Janata Parivar

Senior Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim, who has been indicating returning to parent party JDS, on Wednesday said his ultimate resolve was to unify the Janata Parivar and he would soon visit Bihar and meet leaders, including JDU strongma...

UPDATE 1-Democrats on brink of U.S. Senate control, winning one Georgia race and leading in second

Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and surged ahead in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a stunning sweep that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Bidens policy goals. Raphael War...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021