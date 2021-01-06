Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Dollar hits lowest since March 2018 on Democrat gains in U.S. senate election

Analysts generally assume a Democrat-controlled Senate would be positive for economic growth globally and thus for most riskier assets, but negative for bonds and the dollar as the U.S. budget and trade deficits swell even further. As markets priced in the Democrats winning both seats, the dollar index hit its lowest since March 2018, extending its overnight losses during the European session.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:53 IST
FOREX-Dollar hits lowest since March 2018 on Democrat gains in U.S. senate election
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The dollar hit its lowest level in nearly three years on Wednesday, with markets pricing in a Democrat win in the U.S. Senate election in Georgia that would pave the way for a larger fiscal stimulus package and fuel currency market risk appetite.

Democrats won one hotly contested U.S. Senate race in Georgia and pulled ahead in the second by 1200 GMT, edging closer to control of the chamber. Analysts generally assume a Democrat-controlled Senate would be positive for economic growth globally and thus for most riskier assets, but negative for bonds and the dollar as the U.S. budget and trade deficits swell even further.

As markets priced in the Democrats winning both seats, the dollar index hit its lowest since March 2018, extending its overnight losses during the European session. At 1153 GMT, it was at 89.292, down 0.2% on the day. The dollar also fell to its lowest in six years versus the Swiss franc at 0.87585.

"The reaction pattern is along the lines of what we were originally expecting if we had seen a Blue wave scenario in the original November (U.S. presidential) election," said Saxo Bank's head of FX strategy, John Hardy. "It's still a pretty tough environment to do stimulus and to do legislation but it's much more possible than if there was no majority there for the Democrats," he said.

Hardy said that although the increased likelihood of U.S. fiscal stimulus is in line with expectations for dollar weakness, if the recent rise in U.S. Treasury yields continues, then that could curtail the dollar's ability to fall in the longer term. The euro was up 0.3% at $1.2335, having risen past major resistance to hit as high as $1.2346 in early European trading .

"We had not assumed Democrat victories in these elections and hence some revisions weaker to the extent of USD weakness we expect this year may be warranted," Derek Halpenny, head of research at MUFG, wrote in a note to clients. "We currently tentatively are targeting 1.2800 for EUR/USD by year-end," he added.

But Elsa Lignos, global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets said that she disagreed with the market consensus that U.S. fiscal stimulus is "risk-on" and therefore dollar-negative. Instead, she said, big infrastructure spending in the U.S. would strengthen the dollar, particular against non-commodity producing developed market currencies.

Riskier currencies also surged, with the New Zealand dollar and Australian dollar hitting their highest since 2018 and holding onto these gains in the European session . The move was helped by a range of surveys overnight showing that manufacturing globally had proved resilient in December, despite escalating virus cases.

A decisive outcome in Georgia could arrive as soon as Wednesday morning in the United States, although the tightness of the count suggests an official result may take longer. Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Beijing by signing an executive order banning U.S. transactions with eight Chinese software applications.

After surging on Monday and Tuesday, the yuan softened, after China's central bank appeared to signal a preference for a more moderate pace of intervention. The yuan has gained around 10% on the dollar since last May as China's economic rebound has led the world's pandemic recovery .

Bitcoin traded above $35,000 for the first time, rising to $35,879 in the Asian session and extending a rally that has seen it rise more the 800% since mid-March. These gains waned as European markets opened, with bitcoin at $35,050.00 at 1200 GMT.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wipro signs MoU with Tel Aviv University for research in quantum computing

Strengthening the India-Israel scientific collaboration, Indian multinational corporation Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Israels Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology. Accor...

Skipper Balbirnie hopes to see Ireland players perform consistently to bag IPL contract

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League IPL was staged without crowds or the usual glamour due to coronavirus pandemic, but the cricket fever skyrocketed among the fans who were waiting to see world-class players compete in the showpiece ...

Cong leader Ibrahim again hints at joining JDS, speaks about unifying Janata Parivar

Senior Congress leader and MLC C M Ibrahim, who has been indicating returning to parent party JDS, on Wednesday said his ultimate resolve was to unify the Janata Parivar and he would soon visit Bihar and meet leaders, including JDU strongma...

UPDATE 1-Democrats on brink of U.S. Senate control, winning one Georgia race and leading in second

Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and surged ahead in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a stunning sweep that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Bidens policy goals. Raphael War...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021