Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee ekes out 6 paise gains against US dollar

The dollar index, which gauges the greenbacks strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 89.30.The Indian rupee appreciated against the dollar as regional currencies strengthened against the dollar on increasing probability that the Democratic Party will take control of the US Senate, said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:01 IST
Rupee ekes out 6 paise gains against US dollar

The Indian rupee registered 6 paise gains to close at 73.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday, in line with stronger Asian peers against the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.16 against the US dollar and witnessed an intra-day high of 73.05 and a low of 73.19.

The local unit finally settled at 73.11, registering a rise of 6 paise over its previous close. The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.15 per cent to 89.30.

''The Indian rupee appreciated against the dollar as regional currencies strengthened against the dollar on increasing probability that the Democratic Party will take control of the US Senate,'' said Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities. The dollar index continued to struggle this Wednesday amid the possibility of a Democratic win in the crucial US Senate run-off election in Georgia and lent support. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve will also release the minutes from its December policy meeting later in the day.

Markets will also look to the private non-farm payroll numbers, a precursor to the jobs data on Friday and factory data due tonight, Iyer noted. According to Gaurang Somaiya, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, rupee in the last couple of sessions consolidated in a narrow range but has been witnessing a lot of volatility on back of global uncertainty. ''Most market participants remained cautious as they looked to twin Senate run-off elections in Georgia that would determine the balance of power in Washington,'' Somaiya said adding that ''we expect the USDINR (Spot) to trade lower and quote in the range of 72.80 and 73.25.'' On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 263.72 points or 0.54 per cent lower at 48,174.06, while the broader NSE Nifty declined 53.25 points or 0.38 per cent to 14,146.25.

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 483.64 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, according to exchange data. Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, advanced 54.08 per cent to USD 0.90 per barrel.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Moderna vaccine expected to work against British variant -Dutch drugs authority

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna is expected to also be effective against the new variant of coronavirus detected in Britain, the Dutch national drugs authority CBG said on Wednesday.The CBG said the European Commission was expecte...

No signs of bird flu in Telangana, all precautions taken, says State Animal Husbandry Minister

Amid the spread of bird flu in several parts of the country, Telangana Animal Husbandry Minister Talsani Srinivas Yadav convened an emergency meeting on Wednesday to discuss precautionary steps to be taken to prevent the spread of the virus...

Wipro signs MoU with Tel Aviv University for research in quantum computing

Strengthening the India-Israel scientific collaboration, Indian multinational corporation Wipro has signed a Memorandum of Understanding MoU with Israels Tel Aviv University for research and analysis in quantum science and technology. Accor...

Skipper Balbirnie hopes to see Ireland players perform consistently to bag IPL contract

The 13th edition of Indian Premier League IPL was staged without crowds or the usual glamour due to coronavirus pandemic, but the cricket fever skyrocketed among the fans who were waiting to see world-class players compete in the showpiece ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021