Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ducati says will come out with 12 new BSVI-compliant motorcycles this year

The new offering will include all-new models like Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, Monster, SuperSport 950 and the Scrambler Nightshift along with updated versions with BS-VI engines, the bike maker said in a statement.The year 2020 saw coronavirus-induced disruptions in the business, due to which all planned new launches were delayed.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:27 IST
Ducati says will come out with 12 new BSVI-compliant motorcycles this year

Italian superbike maker Ducati on Wednesday unveiled its expansion plans in the domestic market, saying it will come out with as many as 12 motorcycles including new and BSVI-compliant models this year. The new offering will include all-new models like Multistrada V4, Streetfighter V4, Monster, SuperSport 950 and the Scrambler Nightshift along with updated versions with BS-VI engines, the bike maker said in a statement.

The year 2020 saw coronavirus-induced disruptions in the business, due to which all planned new launches were delayed. However, a positive end to 2020 on the back of three BSIV-compliant bikes in quick succession allows the company to look towards the future with confidence, it said. Ducati will introduce 12 new motorcycles in 2021 which will all be BSVI-compliant, starting with Scrambler Icon which has been upgraded to comply with BSVI norms, the company said.

Bookings for the BS-VI Scrambler Icon and Scrambler Icon Dark are now open, which can be made through the nearest dealerships at an initial payment of Rs 50,000, it said. ''2020 has been unforeseen for the entire country with operations coming to a standstill.

''For us, at Ducati, the majority of our launches and plans were pushed to 2021 and this year is going to be one of the most exciting year for us, with new launches planned in every quarter,'' said Ducati India Managing Director Bipul Chandra. The company said it will kick-start the expansion with the roll-out of the BSVI models of Scrambler, Diavel and the new XDiavel in the first quarter of the year. These will be followed by the launch of all-new motorcycles based on the V4 engine platform, including the Multistrada V4, the Streetfighter V4 and MY2021 Panigale V4.

The latter half of the year will see Ducati spice up the super-naked segment with its all-new offering, the Monster, followed by the SuperSport 950 and the Hypermotard 950 RVE, it added. Ducati also said it will resume activities like DRE Dream Tour, Off Road Days, Track Days, Individual Racetrack Training Sessions and besides introducing DRE Safety this year, depending upon the prevailing COVID-19 conditions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond again

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said he might flee justice while the United States tries again to secure his extradition, a decade after he enraged Washington by publishing troves of secr...

Mumbai attack mastermind and LeT operations commander Lakhvi being interrogated: Pak official

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba LeT operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi is being interrogated by Pakistans counter terrorism authorities in Punjab province, an official said on Wednesday, four days after his arrest. UN p...

Centre deploys multi-disciplinary teams to avian influenza-hit districts of Kerala, Haryana

The Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday it has deployed multi-disciplinary teams to avian influenza-affected Alappuzha and Kottayam districts of Kerala, and Panchkula district of Haryana. On Monday, avian influenza H5N8 in samples of du...

India will put off-field drama aside and hit the ground running at SCG, says Jaffer

On the eve of the third Test between India and Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground, former India opener Wasim Jaffer said the Ajinkya Rahane-led side will be charged up to put the off-field drama aside and focus on the game. Recently, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021