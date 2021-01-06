Swiss plan to extend COVID-19 restrictions to end of February
Switzerland plans to extend its lockdown restrictions by five weeks to the end of February, including closing all restaurants, cultural and recreational sites, the government said on Wednesday.Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 06-01-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 18:34 IST
Switzerland plans to extend its lockdown restrictions by five weeks to the end of February, including closing all restaurants, cultural and recreational sites, the government said on Wednesday. A formal decision is due next week after consultations with cantons. Exemptions for regions less severely hit by the coronavirus have been scrapped, the government said, with a country-wide approach now entering force.
The extension of the so-called lockdown-light is needed because "it is already foreseeable that the number of cases will not decrease significantly and sustainably in the coming weeks," the government said.
