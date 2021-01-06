Left Menu
Over 5.08 crore ITRs for 2019-20 filed till Jan 5

The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.More than 5.08 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 05th of January, 2021, the Income Tax Department said in a tweet.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:34 IST
More than 5.08 crore income tax returns (ITRs) for fiscal 2019-20 have been filed till January 5, the Income Tax Department said on Wednesday. The government has extended the ITR filing deadline for individuals till January 10, and for companies till February 15.

''More than 5.08 crore Income Tax Returns for AY 2020-21 have already been filed till 05th of January, 2021,'' the Income Tax Department said in a tweet. The deadline for individuals to file ITRs for 2018-19 was August 31, 2019, and over 5.63 crore ITRs were filed.

Over 2.7 crore ITR-1 have been filed till January 5, lower than 3.1 crore filed till September 5, 2019. With regard to ITR-4, it said, 1.16 crore returns have been filed till January 5 as compared to 1.28 crore till September 5, 2019.

Returns in ITR-1 Sahaj are filed by individuals whose total income does not exceed Rs 50 lakh, while form ITR-4 Sugam is meant for individuals, Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) and firms (other than Limited Liability Partnership ) having a total income of up to Rs 50 lakh and having presumptive income from business and profession. Over 38 lakh ITR-2 (by people having income from residential property) were filed till January 5, 2021. ITR-5 (by LLP and Association of Persons) filings stood at 8.48 lakh, while ITR-6 (by businesses) filings were 4.11 lakh.

ITR-7 (by persons having income derived from property held under trust) filings stood at 1.23 lakh till January 5..

