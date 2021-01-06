Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three drowned, dozens missing, after boat sinks in eastern Congo's Lake Kivu

At least two children and one woman have drowned after a passenger boat sank on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said on Wednesday, as survivors warned that dozens more were still missing.

Reuters | Goma | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:17 IST
Three drowned, dozens missing, after boat sinks in eastern Congo's Lake Kivu

At least two children and one woman have drowned after a passenger boat sank on Lake Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a local official said on Wednesday, as survivors warned that dozens more were still missing. The boat, bound for the regional capital Goma, capsized overnight on Tuesday, after having set off in the dark overloaded and from an illegal mooring, regional government spokesman Claude Basila said.

Deadly boat accidents are common in Congo, which has few tarred roads across its vast, forested territory and where vessels are frequently loaded well beyond their capacity. The spokesman said the boat had 51 passengers on board, of whom 46 were rescued, three died, leaving two missing.

However, survivors who were rescued by local boatsmen said the vessel had been carrying at least 100 passengers. "A big wave knocked it over and there was nothing more but screams," said Daniel Mutukura, who trod water for five hours before being rescued.

"I realised a lot of people had drowned because there were more than 100 people on board," he told Reuters. A survivor, Mubatiza Mukanirwa, said his wife and children had drowned. He estimated the boat had been carrying nearly 250 people, while another survivor thought 200 had been on board.

"It hurts so terribly," Mukanirwa said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Goma

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021