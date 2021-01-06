Nanded coop bank alleges Rs 14.50-cr fund transfer sans nod

Shankar Nagari Sahakari Bank, a cooperative lender in this pilgrim town of Maharashtra, on Wednesday complained about a transfer of nearly Rs 14.50 crore of its funds from an account in the LIC-owned IDBI Bank. An official from the cooperative bank said the depositors money with it is safe.

In a complaint application filed at the Vazirabad Police station here, the co-operative bank said it has an account in IDBI Bank's branch at Vazirabad and Rs 14,46,05,347 has been transferred to various persons through NEFT/RTGS without its consent in multiple transactions, a police official told PTI. We have received an application from Shankar Nagari Sahakari Bank Limited complaining about the transfer of the money and demanding an enquiring into the same.

''We have forwarded the same to the Economic Offence Wing (EOW),'' the police official said. No FIR has been registered in connection with the complaint as yet, the official added.

When contacted, complainant banks chairman Omprakash Pokarna confirmed the development and said, ''We have filed the application as a part of our safety (process) and have demanded an enquiry in it.'' Nandeds Superintendent of Police Pramod Shewale also confirmed the receipt of the complaint. Our teams are checking which are the accounts, where and how the amount was transferred what was the procedure followed.

''The amount was transferred between December 2, 2020, and January 3, 2021 to various accounts, he told PTI. Shewale said no offence has been registered in this case as of now and further enquiry is on.

A response was awaited from IDBI Bank on queries sent regarding the matter..

