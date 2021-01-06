Left Menu
Development News Edition

Parking discontinued at half of Noida Metro stations: NMRC

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a 29.7-km distance via 21 stations, had resumed service in September post the lockdown in adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.Its average daily ridership however dropped from 22,758 in March 2020 to 7,915 in December.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:13 IST
Parking discontinued at half of Noida Metro stations: NMRC

Parking facilities at five of the 10 metro stations of the Aqua Line have been discontinued due to ''very less'' earning from them, the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) announced on Wednesday. Parking will no longer be provided at Sector 81, Pari Chowk, Sector -101, Sector -137 and Sector 142 metro stations with effect from Wednesday, NMRC Managing Director Ritu Maheshwari said.

''The earnings from these stations were very less and NMRC had also deployed additional contractual staff at these stations to manage the parking lots,'' she said in a statement. ''The decision to discontinue parking facility at these stations has been taken by the NMRC as a measure to optimise operational cost and curtail additional expenditure,'' she added.

Parking facility will continue at the remaining five stations of Sector 51, Sector 76, Knowledge Par – II, Alpha 1 and Delta 1, Maheshwari said. The parking fees for cars at these stations is Rs 20 for first six hours, Rs 10 for any additional hour and maximum Rs 40, while monthly charge is Rs 800, according to the NMRC.

For two-wheelers, the fees are Rs 10 for first six hours, Rs 5 for any additional hour and maximum Rs 20, while monthly charge is Rs 400, it added. In December 2020, the NMRC had also suspended its city bus service following a meeting of its Board on December 24, according to officials.

''There were 50 buses that were running before the (COVID-19) lockdown. The services were suspended owing to the lockdown in March and not resumed thereafter,'' an official told PTI. The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida over a 29.7-km distance via 21 stations, had resumed service in September post the lockdown in adherence of the COVID-19 protocols.

Its average daily ridership however dropped from 22,758 in March 2020 to 7,915 in December. The metro network on January 4 recorded its highest single-day ridership of 10,418 since resuming service after the lockdown, according to officials..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...

Criminal killed, 2 injured in shootout between rival factions in UP

A notorious criminal was killed and two others injured in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area of the Uttar Pradesh capital Wednesday night, police said. Ajit Singh, 39, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district...

Maha: Elderly man, his minor grandson killed in road accident

A 65-year-old man and his minor grandson were killed on Wednesday after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dongargaon in Nagpur district, police said. The victims, who were residents of Madh...

654 new COVID cases in Delhi, 16 more die

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities linked to the disease on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021