Left Menu
Development News Edition

California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents

"Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement. "This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support -- for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium," he said.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:42 IST
California governor proposes $600 stimulus for low-income residents

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proposed giving $600 in stimulus cash support to low-income residents of his state and extending an eviction moratorium to provide relief to people struggling on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cash support, which the governor included in a 2021-2022 state budget proposal, would go to Californians who qualify for a California Earned Income Tax Credit, with annual incomes of $30,000 or less, according to the governor's office. "Through the Golden State Stimulus, Californians who have been impacted by this pandemic will get help to provide for their families and keep a roof over their heads," Newsom, a Democrat, said in a statement.

"This plan will provide relief for Californians in need by distributing $600 rapid cash support -- for some, at least $1,200 when coupled with federal relief – and extend the eviction moratorium," he said. The state's eviction moratorium was set to expire at the end of the month. In addition to extending it for residents who pay at least 25% of their monthly rent, Newsom proposed immediately deploying $2.6 billion which the state received in federal renter relief to protect low-income residents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...

Criminal killed, 2 injured in shootout between rival factions in UP

A notorious criminal was killed and two others injured in a shootout between rival factions in the posh Gomti Nagar area of the Uttar Pradesh capital Wednesday night, police said. Ajit Singh, 39, who was a notorious criminal of Mau district...

Maha: Elderly man, his minor grandson killed in road accident

A 65-year-old man and his minor grandson were killed on Wednesday after the motorcycle on which they were travelling was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Dongargaon in Nagpur district, police said. The victims, who were residents of Madh...

654 new COVID cases in Delhi, 16 more die

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 fatalities linked to the disease on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021