USTR slams India, Italy, Turkey on digital taxes but holds off on tariffs

USTR slams India, Italy, Turkey on digital taxes but holds off on tariffsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 04:34 IST
Digital services taxes adopted by India, Italy and Turkey discriminate against U.S. companies and are inconsistent with international tax principles, the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday, paving the way for potential retaliatory tariffs.
USTR, in reports on the digital taxes, said, however, that it was not taking specific actions as part of its "Section 301" investigations into those taxes at this time, but "will continue to evaluate all available options."
