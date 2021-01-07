AfDB President to join heads of state for open dialogue at One Planet Summit

African Development Bank Group President Akinwumi Adesina will join heads of state from around the world in Paris, France, for an open dialogue aimed at channelling public and private finance toward the Great Green Wall Initiative (GGWI)'s 2030 goals.

The Great Green Wall Investment Forum will take place on 11 January 2021 on the sidelines of the 2021 One Planet Summit, convened by the Elysée Palace, in partnership with the Sustainable Markets Initiative.

The Great Green Wall was conceived in 2007 by the African Union as an 8,000km cross-continental barrier stretching from Senegal to Djibouti that would hold back the deserts of the Sahara and Sahel. The African-led pioneer initiative aims to transform the lives of 100 million people in the Sahara-Sahel region and to reverse desertification.