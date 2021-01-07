Left Menu
Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident

The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal MACT here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019.

Kin get Rs 9.37L compensation for woman's death in accident
The Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) here in Maharashtra has awarded a compensation of Rs 9,37,200 to the Kolhapur-based parents of woman who died in a road accident in 2019. The order was passed on January 1 and a copy of it was made available on Wednesday.

MACT member R N Rokade ordered the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation's (MSRTC) Thane division to make the payment to the claimants along with eight per cent interest per annum from the date of filing of the application. The claimants, a 54-year-old farmer and his wife, told the tribunal that on January 8, 2019, their daughter, then aged 25, was riding pillion on a motorcycle driven by her father towards Kowad in Kolhapur.

When they reached Nesari village, an MSRTC bus of the Thane division coming from the opposite direction collided head-on with the motorcycle. As a result, the victim fell down from the two- wheeler. She received severe injuries and died on the spot.

The claimants alleged that the accident occurred due to the sole negligence on part of the bus driver. They further told the tribunal that their daughter was pursuing a post-graduate course in commerce and also taking private tuitions, earning Rs 11,000 to Rs 12,000 per month.

The MSRTC opposed the claim. However, the tribunal rejected it and awarded the compensation to the claimants.

