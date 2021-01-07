Venkatramu takes charge as MD, CEO of India Post Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Thursday said J Venkatramu, former senior executive of Equitas Small Finance Bank, has taken charge as its managing director and chief executive Officer. His appointment is effective from October 29, 2020.

''Venkatramu's deep understanding of payment products, associated technologies and systems, combined with well-honed strategic and business capabilities, will help drive the bank in its next growth journey. ''I wish him all the success in his efforts to build IPPB into a customer-centric, technologically advanced, and accessible bank,'' IPPB Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, who is also the secretary of Department of Posts, said in a statement.

Venkatramu has over two decades of experience across various domains in the banking sector. His expertise is in products, business management and strategy spanning liabilities, digital financial services, payments, cards, mobile banking, and wallets, the statement said. Prior to joining IPPB, he was the chief digital officer at Equitas Small Finance Bank.

As part of the start-up team at Equitas, he was instrumental in launching the entire suite of retail and institutional payment products, setting up alternative delivery channels and digital payment platforms, and handling key strategic partnerships and projects. ''With its robust network and comprehensive suite of products and services catering to various sections of the society, IPPB has the potential to play a transformative role in the payments banking landscape in the country. I'm extremely delighted to be given the responsibility of leading the bank,'' Venkatramu said.

He has also worked with Axis Bank as deputy vice-president, between 2002 and 2015. Prior to his stint in banking, Venkatramu has also served in the Indian Air Force for 6 years..

