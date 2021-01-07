Left Menu
Development News Edition

Venkatramu takes charge as MD, CEO of India Post Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank IPPB on Thursday said J Venkatramu, former senior executive of Equitas Small Finance Bank, has taken charge as its managing director and chief executive Officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:00 IST
Venkatramu takes charge as MD, CEO of India Post Payments Bank

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) on Thursday said J Venkatramu, former senior executive of Equitas Small Finance Bank, has taken charge as its managing director and chief executive Officer. His appointment is effective from October 29, 2020.

''Venkatramu's deep understanding of payment products, associated technologies and systems, combined with well-honed strategic and business capabilities, will help drive the bank in its next growth journey. ''I wish him all the success in his efforts to build IPPB into a customer-centric, technologically advanced, and accessible bank,'' IPPB Chairman Pradipta Kumar Bisoi, who is also the secretary of Department of Posts, said in a statement.

Venkatramu has over two decades of experience across various domains in the banking sector. His expertise is in products, business management and strategy spanning liabilities, digital financial services, payments, cards, mobile banking, and wallets, the statement said. Prior to joining IPPB, he was the chief digital officer at Equitas Small Finance Bank.

As part of the start-up team at Equitas, he was instrumental in launching the entire suite of retail and institutional payment products, setting up alternative delivery channels and digital payment platforms, and handling key strategic partnerships and projects. ''With its robust network and comprehensive suite of products and services catering to various sections of the society, IPPB has the potential to play a transformative role in the payments banking landscape in the country. I'm extremely delighted to be given the responsibility of leading the bank,'' Venkatramu said.

He has also worked with Axis Bank as deputy vice-president, between 2002 and 2015. Prior to his stint in banking, Venkatramu has also served in the Indian Air Force for 6 years..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Travel, trade may resume within a week to Qatar, says UAE

Arab states boycotting Qatar could resume travel and trade links with Doha within a week under a U.S.-backed deal, but restoring diplomatic ties requires more time as parties work to rebuild trust, a United Arab Emirates official said on Th...

Government wants to privatise farm sector: Kamal Nath

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Thursday alleged that the Centre wants to privatise the farm sector with its three new agri-marketing laws, which are being opposed by thousands of cultivators. Talking to reporters here while...

Digital services tax in India discriminates against American companies: USTR

Indias 2 per cent digital services tax on e-commerce supply discriminates against US companies and is inconsistent with international tax principles, according to a US Trade Representative USTR investigation. The finding paves the way for p...

Trump summoned supporters to "wild" protest, and told them to fight. They did.

The chaos in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday unfolded after President Donald Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021