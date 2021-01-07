Economy likely to contract 7.7 pc in 2020-21: Govt data

Indian economy is estimated to contract 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 4.2 per cent growth in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic

As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, there was contraction in almost all sectors with the exception of agriculture

''Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore... The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20,'' it said.

