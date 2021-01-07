Left Menu
Development News Edition

Economy likely to contract 7.7 pc in 2020-21: Govt data

Indian economy is estimated to contract 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 4.2 per cent growth in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.4 per cent in 2020-21.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:06 IST
Economy likely to contract 7.7 pc in 2020-21: Govt data

Indian economy is estimated to contract 7.7 per cent in 2020-21 compared to 4.2 per cent growth in the previous fiscal, mainly on account of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the first advanced estimates of the national income released by the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Thursday, there was contraction in almost all sectors with the exception of agriculture.

''Real GDP or GDP at Constant Prices (2011-12) in the year 2020-21 is likely to attain a level of Rs 134.40 lakh crore, as against the Provisional Estimate of GDP for the year 2019-20 of Rs 145.66 lakh crore... The growth in real GDP during 2020-21 is estimated at -7.7 per cent as compared to the growth rate of 4.2 per cent in 2019-20,'' it said. In the current fiscal, manufacturing sector is likely to see a contraction 9.4 per cent whereas growth was almost flat at 0.03 per cent in the year-ago period.

The NSO estimates significant contraction in 'mining and quarrying', and 'trade, hotels, transport, communication and services related to broadcasting'. Agriculture sector is estimated to see a growth of 3.4 per cent in 2020-21. However, it will be lower than 4 per cent growth recorded in 2019-20.

The economy contracted 23.9 per cent in the first quarter and 7.5 per cent in the second quarter..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Deadline for player retention is January 21, trading window closes Feb 4: IPL chairman Brijesh Patel

The IPLs governing council has decided that the eight franchises will be allowed to submit the names of their retained players by January 21, leagues chairman Brijesh Patel said on Thursday.Patel and members of the IPL GC recently had a vir...

Trump's comments directly led to violence, says UK's Priti Patel

British Home Secretary Priti Patel on Thursday condemned the awful scenes of riots on the Capitol Hill in Washington DC and blamed US President Donald Trump for the violence that resulted in four deaths in clashes between protesters and Ame...

People News Roundup: Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dies at 85 and Rapper Dr Dre says he's 'doing great'

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Albert Roux, co-founder of French culinary dynasty in London, dies at 85French chef Albert Roux, who with his brother Michel brought Paris-style fine dining to London in the 1960s and in...

Top UN officials saddened by violent scenes during US Capitol building breach

Several thousand protesters marched on the US Capitol in Washington DC, the heart of American democracy and home to the House of Representatives and the Senate, after being addressed by President Trump and his supporters outside the White...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021