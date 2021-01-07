Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street set for higher open as Democrats take control of Senate

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims. The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly dipped last week while staying extremely high, a Labor Department report showed, with the job market recovery appearing to stall as COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm the country.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:21 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street set for higher open as Democrats take control of Senate

Wall Street's main indexes were set to open higher on Thursday as bets on more pandemic aid under a Democrat-controlled U.S. Congress eclipsed data showing elevated levels of unemployment claims.

The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits unexpectedly dipped last week while staying extremely high, a Labor Department report showed, with the job market recovery appearing to stall as COVID-19 threatens to overwhelm the country. The more comprehensive jobs report for December is expected on Friday.

"The vaccines are here, they're being distributed.. and the markets looking through that, so I'm not sure the short-term jobless data will be an issue to the market," said Tom Mantione, managing director of UBS Private Wealth Management in Stamford, Connecticut. After a dull start to the week, financials and industrial stocks powered the Dow and the S&P 500 to all-time highs on Wednesday in hopes that some of President-elect Joe Biden's policies could speed up a vaccine-driven recovery.

"The market is telling you that fiscal stimulus is more important, and will be more impactful than the modest tax hikes likely to be passed by the administration," Mantione said. "A unified government will be a little bit of a more smooth path to fiscal stimulus."

However, the Nasdaq, dominated by FAANG stocks that had led Wall Street's rally from the pandemic lows, closed lower on fears that some of the companies could face antitrust scrutiny. The Congress on Thursday certified Biden's election victory, hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy that briefly hit markets.

At 08:15 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 121 points, or 0.39%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 21.5 points, or 0.57%, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 104.25 points, or 0.83%. Bank of America Corp, Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and Goldman Sachs rose in pre-market trading as the 10-year Treasury yield hovered near 1%.

DXC Technology jumped about 10% as France's IT consulting group Atos made a more than $10 billion takeover approach for its U.S. rival, according to two sources with knowledge of the matter. Electric-car maker Tesla Inc jumped 2.7% and was set for a record open after RBC Capital Markets upgraded its stock rating to "sector perform".

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc gained 2.7%, leading gains among members of the Dow, after it beat analysts' estimates for adjusted quarterly profit, driven by higher sales at its retail pharmacy stores and higher prescription volumes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under COVAX could start this month - WHO

COVID-19 vaccine deliveries under the COVAX facility coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries could start this month, WHO immunization director Kate OBrien said on Thursday.We need about 7 billion in or...

Some Trump supporters expected in court, as police hunt for more who stormed U.S. Capitol

The first round of President Donald Trumps supporters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a brazen attack on the seat of government were due in court to face charges on Thursday, as police stepped up their search for perpetrators of violence. I...

JEE-Advanced test for IITs on July 3; eligibility criteria of 75 pc marks in class 12 to remain relaxed

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology IITs will be conducted on July 3 and the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in class 12 has been relaxed, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announ...

Ready for transportation of COVID-19 vaccine from Pune: AAI

The Airports Authority of IndiaAAI on Thursday said it is fully geared to deploy itsresources to facilitate transportation of COVID-19 vaccineacross the country from here.Consignments of Covishield vaccine, manufactured atcity-based Serum I...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021