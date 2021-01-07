Sipadan Investments Mauritius sells IDFC shares worth over Rs 320 cr

Sipadan Investments (Mauritius) Ltd on Thursday sold more than 8 crore shares of IDFC worth over Rs 320 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Sipadan Investments divested 8.26 crore shares at an average price of Rs 38.76 apiece, taking the total deal value to Rs 320.37 crore.

In separate open market deals, 3.81 crore scrips of IDFC were picked up by Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) Pte, Abakkus Emerging Opportunities Fund-1 and Avendus Absolute Return Fund at an average price of Rs 38.75 per share, the data showed.

As per IDFC's shareholding pattern data for September quarter 2020, Sipadan Investments Mauritius held 9.47 per cent stake in the company as a public shareholder. At the end of trading on Thursday, shares of IDFC gained 12.42 per cent to close at Rs 43 apiece on the BSE. PTI AST ANUANU

