Five pc cashback for FASTag users on toll at Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Vehicle owners will get a cashbackof five per cent over payment of toll through FASTag at tollplazas on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway and Bandra-Worli Sealinkfrom January 11, the Maharashtra State Road DevelopmentCorporation (MSRDC) said on Thursday.

As per a release issued by the transport body, thecashback scheme was launched in a bid to increase the numberof vehicles using FASTag.

The scheme will be applicable for cars, jeeps and SUVsfor a limited period, it was stated.

FASTag programme uses radio-frequency identificationtechnology, which provides users a smooth crossover at tollplazas without halting. The payment is made digitally throughthe FASTag linked to the bank wallet.

''During every journey, five per cent of the tollamount will be directly deposited in the FASTag account ofvehicle owners travelling on Mumbai-Pune Expressway andBandra-Worli Sea Link,'' Vijay Waghmare, joint managingdirector of the MSRDC said.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways hasappointed MSRDC as a Nodal agency to develop the necessaryinfrastructure for FASTag system at toll plazas across thestate.

According to the MSRDC, FASTag has been implemented onMumbai-Pune Expressway, Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Satara-Kagalhighway and four entry points of Mumbai city.

