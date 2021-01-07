Gehlot urges PM to restart stalled railway projects involving Rajasthan

Left Menu
PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:14 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:14 IST
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to restart the Rajasthan’s stalled railway projects on priority.

He said around 42 per cent of New Rewari-New Madar section of the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (WDFC) crosses Rajasthan on way to Gujarat. While speaking on the occasion of digital inauguration of the WDFC by PM Modi, Gehlot thanked him for routing the major part of the WDFC through Rajasthan and expressed the state government’s commitment to the project.

“It is a big challenge how the Delhi–Mumbai industrial corridor is made and developed along Delhi-Mumbai Freight Corridor,” Gehlot said.

On the occasion, Gehlot also said that several railway projects involving Rajasthan were sanctioned and even started but were later stalled due to some reasons. He urged the PM to restart wok on them on priority.

“We have demanded that a railway station should be made in Bhiwadi town as it has a Japanese investment zone, first of its kind in India, with around 6,521 industrial units,” he said. Gehlot said projects such as Sarmathura-Gangapur via Karauli railway line were inaugurated but closed.

Similarly, work on Pushkar-Merta road railway line and Chauth ka Barwada to Ajmer via Tonk railway line has been stalled. “The state had 50 per cent partnership in the Banswara-Dungarpur-Ratlam project, benefitting the tribal area adjoining Gujarat. The state has given around Rs 250 crore. The work had started but later due to some reasons, it was stopped. I urge the PM to resume work on those projects on priority,” said the CM “But as the state is not in a sound position, the entire expenditure now has to be borne by the railways,” he added. He said the Memu coach factory in Bhilwara too was sanctioned and inaugurated but later stopped. “Oil and Gas is there in Jaisalmer and Barmer. Country’s 20 per cent oil is supplied from Barmer. Now, the refinery work has also started. For the last 40 years, there has been a demand for a rail line to connect Mundra-Kandla port with Jaisalmer-Barmer which is justified as per future needs,” said Gehlot. Gehlot said though the gauge conversion of Loharu-Sikar-Reengus rail line has been completed, no train is being run on this line.

Welcoming the PM for giving major part of the WDFC to Rajasthan, the CM said the state is committed for the project.

