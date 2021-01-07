Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6 per cent lower in November: IATA

Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.In India, domestic RPKs contracted by 49.6 year-on-year in November vs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:12 IST
Indian domestic passenger traffic was 49.6 per cent lower in November: IATA

Domestic passenger traffic growth in India was 49.6 per cent lower in November last year as compared to the corresponding month in 2019, said global airlines body IATA on Thursday.

''In India, domestic RPKs contracted by 49.6% year-on-year in November vs. 55.6% fall in October. A further improvement is expected in the near-term as more schools and businesses reopen,'' said a report issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA). The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of global air traffic, measures passenger growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPKs), which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them. Scheduled domestic passenger flights resumed in India on May 25 last year after a gap of two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. Currently, Indian carriers are permitted to operate 80 per cent of their pre-COVID domestic flights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...

France keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Train mows down four people during trial run in Uttarakhand

Four persons were mown down by a high-speed train during its trial run between Haridwar and Laksar on Thursday.The mishap occurred near Jamalpurkala village when the train was running at a speed of 100-120 kmph during the trial run.Haridwar...

On Capitol violence, UK's Johnson says President Trump 'completely wrong'

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said U.S. President Donald Trump was completely wrong to encourage his supporters to storm the Capitol on Wednesday. And as you say, as you suggest, in so far as he encouraged people to storm the Capitol...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021