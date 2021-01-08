Left Menu
Development News Edition

Samsung Elec flags Q4 profit rise on chip, display sales

Samsung, the world's biggest memory chip supplier and maker of smartphones, also said revenue likely rose 1.9% to 61 trillion won. The company provides only estimates of quarterly revenue and operating profit in its preliminary earnings release.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 07:30 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 07:30 IST
Samsung Elec flags Q4 profit rise on chip, display sales

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd said on Friday its fourth quarter operating profit likely rose 26% as coronavirus pandemic driven remote working and TV-watching fuelled sales of chips and display panels. However, profit likely fell about 27% when compared with the previous quarter, analysts said, due to weaker smartphone sales, marketing costs and a strong won versus U.S. the dollar.

The 9 trillion won ($8.24 billion) estimate provided by the South Korean tech giant for profit in the December quarter was in line with a 9.1 trillion won analyst forecast by Refinitiv SmartEstimate. That analyst forecast was trimmed back from 9.5 trillion earlier in the week. Samsung, the world's biggest memory chip supplier and maker of smartphones, also said revenue likely rose 1.9% to 61 trillion won.

The company provides only estimates of quarterly revenue and operating profit in its preliminary earnings release. Full earnings are due later this month. "Work-from-home will become entrenched," said Park Sung-soon, analyst at Cape Investment & Securities. "Samsung's supply comments, and investments in non-memory chips, will be issues to watch out for when full results are announced."

Park said analysts would be closely watching for an update on an earthquake in Taiwan last month that briefly stopped memory chip production at rival DRAM makers. While demand usually rises in response to a supply disruption, researcher TrendForce said the earthquake did not seem to have caused any tangible capacity losses. Analysts expect Samsung to report a jump in memory chip shipments in the December quarter, compared with the prior quarter, offsetting lower prices.

Those prices will likely rebound in the first half of this year, analysts said, as data centre customers return to buying chips, as well as demand from 5G smartphones, notebooks, graphics and automotive. Samsung's share price has been boosted by a global shortage of chips that has forced firms to scramble to secure production capacity from contract chip manufacturers, or foundries.

Samsung Electronics shares rose 1.3% in morning trade, compared to a 2.1% rise in the wider market, having risen about 56% since September. South Korea expects semiconductor exports to rise more than 10% in 2021, as the pandemic encourages companies to add bandwidth for remote work and consumers to buy devices.

U.S. memory chip peer Micron Technology Inc on Thursday forecast second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates. SMARTPHONE SLUMP

On the flip side, Samsung likely recorded an estimated 17.5% drop in smartphone shipments in the December quarter compared to the previous quarter, Counterpoint Research said, due to a high base from brisk sales in the September quarter and competition from Apple's new iPhone 12. Samsung is expected to unveil its latest flagship smartphone next week. That would be earlier than in past years, a strategy Counterpoint said was likely aimed at filling the vacuum left by Huawei Technologies losing market share after U.S. government regulations restricted supplies.

A strong won against the U.S. dollar also dented profits. Samsung makes the bulk of its profits in dollars but reports in won. ($1 = 1,093.0600 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Boeing to pay $2.5 bln to settle U.S. criminal probe into 737 MAX crashes

Boeing Co will pay more than 2.5 billion in fines and compensation after reaching a settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice over two plane crashes that killed a total of 346 people and led to the grounding of its 737 MAX jetliner. Th...

Japan protests court ruling on compensation for 'comfort women' -media

Japan summoned South Koreas ambassador to Japan to the Foreign Ministry on Friday to protest a South Korean court order to compensate former comfort women, Japanese media said.The case marks another legal battle over the legacy of Japans 19...

Tommy Paul and Sam Querrey win openers at Delray Beach

Tommy Paul made the most of his home-court advantage, sweeping Ji Sung Nam of South Korea 6-1, 6-4 in the first round at the Delray Beach Open.Paul, who lives in Delray Beach, came into the tournament seeded fifth and ranked a career-high N...

Mexico leader condemns Twitter, Facebook for blocking Trump

Mexicos president on Thursday condemned the decision by social media platforms to block the accounts of US President Donald Trump.President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador at the same time declined to condemn the assault by Trump supporters on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021