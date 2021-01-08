Left Menu
MSCI, FTSE Russell drop Chinese telcos, shares lose $10 bln in value

The deletions add to the suite of firms already cut from indexes because of the U.S. ban and it likely requires passive investors, such as index tracking funds, to sell the stocks: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong. All three firms have large numbers of passive investors and their shares fell heavily, wiping out nearly $10 billion in value by the midday break in Hong Kong, in the clearest illustration yet of the investment fallout from the U.S. rules.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 11:26 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 11:26 IST
Global index providers MSCI Inc and FTSE Russell said they would cut three Chinese telecom companies from their benchmarks in response to a U.S. investment ban, crushing the share prices and widening the fallout from the U.S. sanctions. The deletions add to the suite of firms already cut from indexes because of the U.S. ban and it likely requires passive investors, such as index tracking funds, to sell the stocks: China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom Hong Kong.

All three firms have large numbers of passive investors and their shares fell heavily, wiping out nearly $10 billion in value by the midday break in Hong Kong, in the clearest illustration yet of the investment fallout from the U.S. rules. In separate statements dated Jan. 7, MSCI said it would remove the companies from its China indexes on Jan. 8 and FTSE Russell said they would be cut from its Global Equity Index series and China A indexes on Jan. 11.

"If you're a passive index provider, of course, you need to get out of the way," said Kay Van Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore. "And obviously if you're active and you know the index providers are going to have to get out of the way, you're not going to just be sitting around while something is getting sold off."

The index deletions are in response to a November order from President Donald Trump, which bans Americans from investing in Chinese companies that the U.S. deems to have links with China's military, beginning from November 2021. China has condemned the move as wanton oppression of its companies and several of the affected firms have denied military ties.

The latest deletions followed the New York Stock Exchange confirming it would delist U.S.-traded American Depositary Receipts of the three telecoms on Jan. 11. That came after the U.S. Treasury clarified that the investment ban extends to subsidiaries with similar names to 35 companies on a Defense Department list of Chinese firms it says have military links.

Fund managers say the market impact may only be shortlived because non-U.S. buyers will replace the passive outflows. Chipmaker SMIC, for example, is among several to attract interest and is up more than 35% in two weeks despite being covered by the ban and removed from indexes.

But the potential for the ambit of the rules to widen has kept some investors nervous - particularly following reports by Reuters and the Wall Street Journal that the ban could be expanded to include tech giants Alibaba and Tencent. China Mobile shares slumped 6% to a more than 14-year low by the lunch break in Hong Kong, China Telecom shares slid 8% to a 12-year low and China Unicom shares also fell 8% to a 10-month low. The broader Hang Seng index rose 1.3%.

($1 = 7.7529 Hong Kong dollars) (Additional reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Jacqueline Wong)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

