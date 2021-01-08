Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ker Assembly Speaker's personal staff appears before Customs

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 08-01-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 13:00 IST
Ker Assembly Speaker's personal staff appears before Customs

Kerala Assembly Speaker PSreeramakrishnan's assistant private secretary on Fridayappeared before Customs officials probing the dollar smugglingcases in the state, sources said.

The Customs department on Thursday had served a noticeto the official, K Ayyappan, at his residential address inThiruvananthapuram, directing him to appear before theinvestigation team in Kochi.

Ayyappan was responsible for charting out theSpeaker's daily programmes and travel related matters.

Customs sources said Ayyappan was summoned to crossexamine the evidence it had gathered into the allegedinvolvement of some powerful persons in connection with thesmuggling of dollars.

The notice asking Ayyappan to appear for questioningwas delivered at his residential address on Thursday after theSpeaker maintained that his prior permission was required tointerrogate a member of his personal staff.

The central agency had earlier issued summons toAyyappan at his official address in connection with the probeinto the case related to alleged smuggling of USD 1,90,000(equivalent to Rs 1.30 crore) by a former finance head of theUAE Consulate here to Muscat in Oman.

The Speaker had come under criticism from theOpposition for inaugurating the shop of one of the accused inthe gold smuggling case, Sandeep Nair, months ago.

Sreeramakrishnan has said he did not think that thecentral investigating agencies would question him.

''I am fully confident that there was no lapse from myside. So I have no anxiety,'' he said on Thursday, adding thathe would end his political career if it was proved that he hadaccepted even one rupee as bribe from anyone.PTI TGB SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Heathrow boss says England pre-arrival testing must only be temporary

The boss of Britains biggest airport Heathrow said that new rules requiring people arriving in England to present a negative COVID-19 test result must only be temporary and the government must plan for how to end it. It can only be a tempor...

India 96/2 at stumps on day two, trail Australia by 242 runs

India were 96 for two at stumps on day two, trailing Australia by 242 runs in the third Test here on Friday.Cheteshwar Pujara and skipper Ajinkya Rahane were batting 9 and 5 respectively at close of play. India made a solid start with Rohit...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm TOP STORIES DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19 India reports 18,139 new cases, 234 more fatalities New Delhi Indias daily new COVID-19 cases fell below 19,000 for the fifth time this month, taking the country...

42-year-old arrested for allegedly raping minor Dalit girl in UP's Amethi district

A 42-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor Dalit girl in a village under the jurisdiction of the Shukul Bazar police station here, a police official said.The 15-year-old girl had gone to attend natures call on Wednesda...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021