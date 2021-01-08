Left Menu
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Tops the Mergermarket League Table Rankings for India for 2020

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has once again topped the Merger Market league table rankings for India for 2020. The Firm has secured the top spot as deal advisor both by deal value and deal count, having advised on 110 deals with a combined value in excess of USD 41 billion. The Firm was also previously the leading advisor on the MergerMarket India league table rankings for 2018 and 2019, making this the third consecutive year in which it has topped the charts.

08-01-2021
New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. has once again topped the Merger Market league table rankings for India for 2020. The Firm has secured the top spot as deal advisor both by deal value and deal count, having advised on 110 deals with a combined value in excess of USD 41 billion. The Firm was also previously the leading advisor on the MergerMarket India league table rankings for 2018 and 2019, making this the third consecutive year in which it has topped the charts. Commenting on the win, Pallavi Shroff, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas said, "We're thrilled to celebrate the achievements and we are enormously proud to be recognized once again for our commitment and work culture, despite the economic uncertainty on account of the pandemic."

"No doubt 2020 was a difficult year for everyone. However, it also threw up many opportunities with clients, feeling that the pandemic or adverse economic conditions would not last. With the New Year, deal makers continue to be bullish. We're committed to being the law firm of choice for India's leading businesses, and are delighted to receive this recognition," said Akshay Chudasama, Managing Partner, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. Despite the challenging economic climate due to COVID-19, the firm has done exceptionally well by being involved in a range of marquee deals across diverse sectors, through 2020. SAM & Co. has been involved in almost all of the investments made into Jio Platforms and Reliance Retail Ventures amounting to approximately US$ 12.8 billion. This includes investments made by Facebook, KKR, General Atlantic, TPG, Vista Equity Partners, Silver Lake, ADIA, and Public Investment Fund-Saudi Arabia. The firm has also advised Reliance Retail on its US$ 3.3 billion acquisition of the Future Group's businesses.

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. founded on a century of excellence in legal achievements, is one of India's leading full-service law firms. The Firm's mission is to enable business by providing solutions as trusted advisers through excellence, responsiveness, innovation and collaboration. SAM & Co. is known globally for its exceptional practices in mergers & acquisitions, private equity, competition law, insolvency & bankruptcy, dispute resolution, capital markets, banking & finance and projects & infrastructure. The Firm has a pan-India presence and has been at the helm of major headline transactions and litigations in all sectors, besides advising major multinational corporates on their entry into the Indian market and their business strategy. Currently, the Firm has over 600 lawyers including 116 Partners, offering legal services through its offices at New Delhi, Mumbai, Gurugram, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Bengaluru and Chennai.

