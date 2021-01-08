Left Menu
Trip to temple ends in tragedy; 3 die, 13 injured in mishap

PTI | Erode | Updated: 08-01-2021 16:07 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:49 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people died on the spot and 13 sustained injuries in a road accident on the TamilNadu-Karnataka border early Friday, police said.

Sixteen of a family from Tirupur district were traveling in a van to Chamundeeswari temple in Mysore when the mishap occurred, the police said.

When the vehicle neared Mudaali village on the border, the driver lost control and the van fell into 15-foot deep drain, they said.

On seeing this, other vehicle drivers informed the police, who removed the injured and sent them to a hospital, they added.

Police are further investigating.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

