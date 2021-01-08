Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ireland temporarily eases customs rules as low demand halts ferry sailings

For Irish firms, it means a 12-fold rise in the number of import and export declarations, the tax authority warned ahead of the changes. Ireland's Revenue Commissioners said a significant number of firms are correctly submitting new customs declarations but it was aware that trucks had been denied boarding at Holyhead port in Wales and introduced a temporary fix late on Thursday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 08-01-2021 15:59 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 15:59 IST
Ireland temporarily eases customs rules as low demand halts ferry sailings

Ireland's tax authority temporarily eased post-Brexit customs arrangements after some trucks were unable to deliver goods from Britain, difficulties that prompted the largest Irish Sea ferry operator to cancel some sailings from Friday. Britain's departure from the EU's orbit introduces reams of paperwork and costs that must be completed to move goods across the new customs border. For Irish firms, it means a 12-fold rise in the number of import and export declarations, the tax authority warned ahead of the changes.

Ireland's Revenue Commissioners said a significant number of firms are correctly submitting new customs declarations but it was aware that trucks had been denied boarding at Holyhead port in Wales and introduced a temporary fix late on Thursday. Struggling firms can use an override code to complete safety and security Entry Summary Declarations (ESD) - a key customs formality - which will in turn make Revenue aware of which firms need help in adapting to the new customs formalities.

"It is clear that many were not as prepared as they thought or significantly underestimated what was involved in being Brexit-ready," a spokeswoman for the agency responsible for customs checks said in a statement. Irish consumers are already experiencing difficulties with some British retailers pausing deliveries to Ireland, while Marks & Spencer said Britain's withdrawal from EU trade rules was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its stores in Ireland this week.

Ferry firm Stena Line cancelled 12 sailings from Dublin to Holyhead and the southern Irish port of Rosslare to Fishguard in Wales over the next five days, citing a "significant drop" in freight volumes due to supply chain problems at a time when COVID-19 travel restrictions have hammered passenger demand. One recent service from Rosslare had just four freight units, a spokesman for Stena told Reuters.

Stena recently doubled its direct Ireland to France freight service in response to demand for an alternative route to the British "land-bridge" used by around 3,000 lorries each week pre-Brexit to ship goods to and from mainland Europe.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indonesian clerics declare Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine halal

A COVID-19 vaccine produced by Sinovac Biotech is deemed halal, or permissible under Islam, Indonesias Ulema Council said on Friday, days before the country is scheduled to start its inoculation programme using the Chinese vaccine.Asrorun N...

Minor girl raped in UP's Shahjahanpur

An 11-year-old girl was allegedly raped in a village under Tilhar Police Station area here, police said on Friday.The victim was lured and taken to an agricultural field on Thursday evening and allegedly raped, SP rural Nipun Aggarwal said....

PM Modi expresses grief over demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the demise of Professor Chitra Ghosh.In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, Professor Chitra Ghosh made pioneering contributions to academics and community service. I recall my i...

UK's competition watchdog to probe Google's browser changes

UKs competition watchdog said on Friday it has launched an investigation into Googles proposals to remove third-party cookies and other functions from its Chrome browser.The investigation will assess whether the proposals could cause advert...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021