Paris' Louvre museum visitors fell by three quarters in 2020 due to COVID crisis

The Louvre museum in Paris - home to the Mona Lisa and other world famous works of art - suffered a 72 percent drop in visitors in 2020 compared to 2019, as a result of the COVID crisis.

The Louvre said in a statement on Friday that its overall visitor numbers for 2020 stood at 2.7 million. The museum, like many around the world, had to shut for much of last year due to restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of the virus.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)