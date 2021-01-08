Left Menu
Development News Edition

Greece extends international travel restrictions to Jan. 21, toughens quarantine

The requirement that all passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 72 hours prior to their arrival and undergo random testing for the coronavirus has been extended until midnight on Jan. 21, the authority said in a statement.

Reuters | Athens | Updated: 08-01-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 17:20 IST
Greece extends international travel restrictions to Jan. 21, toughens quarantine
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Greece has extended restrictions on international flights by two weeks to help rein in the spread of COVID-19, its civil aviation authority said on Friday. The requirement that all passengers flying to Greece must receive a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test 72 hours prior to their arrival and undergo random testing for the coronavirus has been extended until midnight on Jan. 21, the authority said in a statement. The order had previously been due to expire on Jan. 7.

Under renewed restrictions, foreign travellers will also be quarantined for seven days, instead of three days, while all travellers from Britain will also have a rapid test upon their arrival, the statement added. Greece has been more effective than many European countries in containing the coronavirus pandemic, despite its struggling health services, which were badly hit by years of financial crisis.

The country has confirmed 142,777 infections since it detected its first case in February and 5,146 related deaths. In recent weeks it has been fighting significant COVID clusters in northern Greece and western Attica near the capital Athens.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt testing our strength, we won't bow down; Seems we'll spend Lohri, Baisakhi festivals here: Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan.

Govt testing our strength, we wont bow down Seems well spend Lohri, Baisakhi festivals here Farmer leader Joginder Singh Ugrahan....

1.1 million people in England had COVID last week - ONS

Over 1.1 million people had COVID-19 last week, equivalent to 1 in 50 people in the nation, the UKs Office for National Statistics said on Friday, rising to 1 in 30 people in the capital London as a contagious variant spreads. The ONS estim...

Gold plunges Rs 614, silver tanks Rs 1,609

Gold prices fell Rs 614 to Rs 49,763 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, tracking a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 50,377 per 10 gram.Silver prices also ...

Maha's halving realty premiums can cut property prices by 7 pc in Mumbai, boost demand: Report

The Maharashtra governments recent move to reduce all premiums related to the realty sector by 50 per cent will lower property prices by 7 per cent in the financial capital, giving a significant boost to the industry, a report said on Frida...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021