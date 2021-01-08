India only country to keep commitments on climate change: Javadekar

Union environment ministerPrakash Javadekar asserted on Friday that India is the onlycountry to keep its commitments on climate action, despiteaccounting for only six to seven per cent of total carbonemissions in the world.

Speaking at a webinar organised by Merchants' Chamberof Commerce & Industry here, Javadekar also claimed that thecountry is not responsible for climate change, but it isworking towards enhancing the generation of solar andrenewable energy.

''India is the only country which is honouring itscommitment on climate change, even though it is notresponsible for it. Several other countries are now preachingcarbon neutralisation, something that Indian industry hasadopted on its own.

''The Indian industry is taking steps themselves to gocarbon neutral. And they are doing it responsibly,'' he said.

Javadekar also said that the country should graduallyshift towards electric vehicles (EVs) to reduce pollution.

''Prices of EVs, as of now, are at least 40 per centhigher than their counterparts in diesel and petrol variants.

But with the rising volume of EV sales, prices will comedown,'' he stated.

The Union minister said initially 3000 batterycharging stations will be set up along Delhi-Chandigarh andDelhi-Agra highway.

The government has allowed a battery swapping policyas well, under which discharged batteries would be replaced atdesignated facilities.

Talking about the economic crisis caused by COVID-19,Javadekar said that the government had pumped in Rs 30 lakhcrore to boost targeted sectors of the economy.

''This had helped the country to tread on the path ofrevival,'' he added.

