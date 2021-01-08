Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

A leading British local government pension group has called on mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP to clarify how they intend to protect the environment in and around an Arizona copper project that is opposed by many Native American tribes. The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) said this week that it has written to both companies asking how the U.S. project, which could be approved within days, will affect local communities, as Native American tribes say it could destroy cultural and religious sites.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 23:32 IST
UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

A leading British local government pension group has called on mining giants Rio Tinto and BHP to clarify how they intend to protect the environment in and around an Arizona copper project that is opposed by many Native American tribes.

The Local Authority Pension Fund Forum (LAPFF) said this week that it has written to both companies asking how the U.S. project, which could be approved within days, will affect local communities, as Native American tribes say it could destroy cultural and religious sites. Clashes are becoming more frequent between indigenous groups and mining companies eager to produce more copper for electric vehicles and other green technologies.

Rio Tinto and BHP, via their subsidiary Resolution Copper Co, have sought for years to access the copper deposit in Arizona. A land swap, proposed in 2015, is now expected to be approved by the outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration, which is moving to loosen mining regulations before leaving office later this month. Rio Tinto, which is the project's majority owner and operator, and BHP, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The underground copper deposit in the Tonto National Forest abuts the San Carlos and Fort Apache Indian reservation that the local tribes consider the home of religious deities and sites used for tribal ceremonies. LAPFF, whose member schemes manage more than 300 billion pounds ($407.28 billion) in assets, has direct holdings in both Rio Tinto and BHP.

It opposes the use of block mining expected to be the chosen method in the project, the pension group's Chairman Doug McMurdo told Reuters on Friday. In block caving, a large section of rock is undercut, creating an artificial cave that fills with its own rubble as it collapses under its own weight.

"Over the past couple of years, LAPFF has engaged extensively with communities affected by mining operations in Brazil, Australia, and the U.S.," McMurdo said in a statement. "These engagements have revealed troubling patterns of mining companies failing to incorporate community voice adequately into decision-making processes."

LAPFF is in contact with other pension funds and shareholders of the mining companies. The destruction of Australia's 46,000-year-old Juukan Gorge rock shelters by Rio Tinto in 2020 sparked public and investor uproar that ultimately led to the resignation of its chief executive and two deputies. ($1 = 0.7366 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Customs records Kerala Assembly Speaker's staff statement over dollar smuggling case

Customs, probing the dollar smugglingcase, on Friday recorded the statement of Kerala AssemblySpeaker P Sreeramakrishnans assistant private secretary whoappeared at the central agency office here in response tosummons, official sources said...

NHRC flags 'shady' finding of judicial inquiry into death of undertrial prisoner in Gujarat

The National Human Rights Commission NHRC has set aside the report of a judicial inquiry into the death of an undertrial prisoner at Sabarmati Central Prison in Gujarat in 2017, terming the conclusion as shady, officials said on Friday.An a...

FIR lodged against unidentified person for firing at house wall in Indore

An FIR has been registered against an unidentified person at Indores Aerodrome police station after CCTV footage showed that a man was seen firing at the wall of a mans house in Kanyakubj Nagar, a police official said on Friday. The inciden...

UPDATE 2-Biden to release more available coronavirus doses- spokesman

President-elect Joe Biden will aim to release more available doses of coronavirus vaccine when he takes office, a departure from Trump administration strategy of holding back a supply to make sure second doses are available, a spokesman sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021