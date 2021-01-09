Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos

Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed. The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles, traffic authorities said.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 06:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 06:18 IST
Rare snowstorm closes Madrid airport, creates travel chaos

Heavy snowfall from Storm Filomena left thousands of Spanish drivers trapped in their cars on Friday as roads were blocked and Madrid airport was closed.

The M-30 and M-40 motorways near Madrid were among more than 400 roads where snow hindered vehicles, traffic authorities said. Citizens were asked to avoid non-essential travel because of the highly unusual blizzard. "I drove to see my husband in hospital and have been stuck here for three hours. It's a journey which should take 15 minutes," a woman told Spanish television RNE from her car.

Meteorologists expected Friday's snowfall to total 20 cm (8 inches), and temperatures hovered around freezing. The Red Cross took food to trapped lorry drivers on the A4 in Madrid. "Owing to the adverse meteorological conditions, flights are being diverted from Madrid Barajas airport. Consult your airline for the state of your flight," Aena, which controls the country's airports, said in a tweet.

Some welcomed the chance to have fun in the snow. Skiers glided through the Puerta del Sol plaza in central Madrid, and a social media video showed a man on a sled driving a pack of dogs through the streets of the capital.

Real Madrid football team, headed to Pamplona for a match against La Liga rivals Osasuna, were left waiting on a plane for four hours at Madrid airport before their flight took off. Madrid and eight provinces were under the most severe weather advisory for the first time since the system was created in 2007.

Large parks in the capital, including the Retiro next to the Prado museum, were closed as a precaution. "I have come out to see and enjoy the snow. There is very little else to do these days (because of the pandemic)," said Juan Jose, 24, a marketing executive, outside Retiro Park.

High-speed rail services between Madrid and the southeastern cities of Alicante and Valencia were suspended. A record temperature of -35.6 degrees C (-32 degrees Fahrenheit) was recorded at Vega de Lourdes in Leon, northern Spain, the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 12-Democrats plan impeachment and Twitter deletes Trump's account after Capitol chaos

An increasingly isolated President Donald Trump sought on Friday to stave off a new drive to impeach him and Twitter permanently suspended his account, two days after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in an assault on American democra...

Canadian families of Iran plane crash victims hold first anniversary vigil

Canadian relatives of those killed when a Ukrainian airliner was shot down by Iranian Revolutionary Guards one year ago on Friday held a vigil in Toronto and pledged to protest and persevere in their quest to know what happened that day. Th...

Golf-Who is Bryson DeChambeau? "Jeopardy!" contestants have no idea

While he may have reached the heights of golf fame in 2020, reigning U.S. Open winner Bryson DeChambeau still managed to stump a trio of brainy Jeopardy contestants this week. The American quiz show, in which contestants must supply the que...

FACTBOX-Trump tweets attacked leaders and businesses

Here are some of the most notable of Donald Trumps 26,000 tweets as president, or on average 18 a day as president. Trump often engaged in name calling, misstated facts in tweets and attacked businesses or political rivals. He often sought ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021