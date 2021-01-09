Left Menu
Development News Edition

Overall sales now trending very close to usual times, says D-Mart

Our overall sales and sales mix are now trending very close to our usual times except for specific customer consumption changes post COVID-19, Avenue Supermarts CEO Managing Director Neville Noronha said.According to the company, the distinct behaviour of doing shopping more efficiently by shoppers still continues.Lesser trips and higher basket values continue to be the norm.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 18:57 IST
Overall sales now trending very close to usual times, says D-Mart

Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the supermarket chain D-Mart, on Saturday said its overall sales and sales mix are now trending very close to usual times, though the consumption changes post COVID-19 still persists.

Lesser trips and higher basket values continue to be the norm and products such as apparel, laundry, footwear, travel and such relevant out of home usage categories are taking more time to recover, it said. While, the company, which is expanding its online shopping channel D-Mart Ready after COVID-19 environment, has done soft-launches in select pin codes of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

It has leased some part of the space of its brick and mortar stores to Avenue E-Commerce Limited (AEL) to commence e-commerce operations in those cities, said the company in a post earning statement.

''The quarter has seen further improvement in our business and financial metrics. Our overall sales and sales mix are now trending very close to our usual times except for specific customer consumption changes post COVID-19,'' Avenue Supermarts CEO & Managing Director Neville Noronha said.

According to the company, the distinct behaviour of doing shopping more efficiently by shoppers still continues.

''Lesser trips and higher basket values continue to be the norm. While there is a general reduction in basket values compared to peak pandemic levels, they still continue to be relatively higher than pre-COVID-19 levels,'' it said.

The company also continues to face inconsistent supplies from the non-FMCG sector. ''Raw material prices are also going up. Availability in certain categories is likely to get worse before getting better. This could therefore have an impact on sales mix and margins in the near term,'' it added. While talking about D-Mart Ready, Noronha said its is creating opportunities to launch it in more cities.

''However, we will continue with our approach of small trials, reviews and controlled acceleration for DMart Ready,'' it said.

Besides, D-Mart also intend to continue extended store operating hours. ''This is allowing us to serve our customers in a more safe and efficient way,'' he said.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had 221 operating stores with retail business area of 8.17 million sq ft.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Two UK returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Kashmir, samples sent to Delhi

Two people who recently returned to Kashmir from the UK tested positive for COVID-19, following which their samples were sent to Delhi for genome sequencing to check if they have contracted the new variant of the virus, officials said here ...

Suriname prez, Curacao PM, NZ minister among 30 Pravasi Bharatiya Samman awardees

Suriname President Chandrikapersad Santokhi, Curacao Prime Minister Eugene Rhuggenaath and New Zealand minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan were among 30 NRIs, and Indian-origin people and organisations who were conferred the Pravasi Bharatiya S...

Adrosonic, Instanda join hands to rev up insurance sector's digital transformation

Digital consulting firm Adrosonic has entered into a partnership with UK-based SaaS insurance software platform Instanda to accelerate the ongoing digital transformation in the insurance industry.Adrosonics insurance domain expertise and In...

French warplanes fly over Central African Republic as vote tensions grow

French warplanes flew over the Central African Republic on Saturday for the first time since a disputed election last month, President Emmanuel Macrons office said.Macrons office said the flight took place at the request of President Fausti...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021