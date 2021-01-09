Landslide leaves 150 passengers of Nilgiris Rail stranded

Udhagamandalam, Jan 9 (PTI): Landslide disrupted theservice of the Nilgiris Mountain Rail (NMR) midway for aboutthree hours on Saturday, forcing about 150 passengers to trek5 kms to board buses for their onward journey.

The heritage NMR, which left here at around 2 PM, passedthe Hillgrove station at 4.45 PM when huge boulders fell onthe tracks, railway sources said.

Since there was no possibility of clearing the tracks ofthe rocks immediately, the passengers were asked to alight,the sources said.

On receiving information, the railway sent three buses topick up the stranded passengers who had to walk 5 kms toboard the buses to Mettupalayam, they said.

Operations to clear debris have begun and the train serviceon Sunday stands cancelled, they added.

