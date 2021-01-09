Missing Sriwijaya Air plane in Indonesia was in good condition -CEO

Missing Sriwijaya Air plane in Indonesia was in good condition -CEOReuters | Jakarta | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:08 IST
The Sriwijaya Air plane that went missing on Saturday after taking off from the Indonesian capital Jakarta with 62 people on board was in good condition, the airline's chief executive Jefferson Irwin Jauwena told reporters.
He also said the flight was delayed for 30 minutes before it could take off due to heavy rain.
