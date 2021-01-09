Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar Airways to resume flights to Saudi Arabia from Monday

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 23:51 IST
Qatar Airways to resume flights to Saudi Arabia from Monday

Qatar Airways will resume flights to Saudi Arabia, starting with the capital Riyadh on Monday, followed by Jeddah on Jan. 14, then Dammam on Jan. 16, the airline tweeted on Saturday.

Last Monday, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace to Qatar after a breakthrough in resolving a political dispute that had led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...

Rajasthan reports 430 new COVID-19 cases

Rajasthan reported 430 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. According to the state health department, the total count of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 3,12,521 including 6,730 active cases.The state has seen 1,098 new recoveries and total recove...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021