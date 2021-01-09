Qatar Airways to resume flights to Saudi Arabia from Monday

Qatar Airways will resume flights to Saudi Arabia, starting with the capital Riyadh on Monday, followed by Jeddah on Jan. 14, then Dammam on Jan. 16, the airline tweeted on Saturday.

Last Monday, Saudi Arabia reopened its airspace to Qatar after a breakthrough in resolving a political dispute that had led Riyadh and its allies to impose a boycott on Qatar.

