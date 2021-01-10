Assam CM launches free, dedicated bus service for women, senior citizens

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday flagged off 25 buses exclusively for women and senior citizens to travel within the city of Guwahati.

Flagging off the new pink buses under Bhraman SarathiScheme, Sonowal said that the free transport service would immensely help women and senior citizens.

The new bus service of the Assam State TransportCorporation (ASTC) would give a new dimension to the state governments welfare measures in the new year, he said.

He urged all commuters to take care of these buses which will ply in five routes.

Sonowal lauded Transport Minister Chandra MohanPatowary and all ASTC employees for their dedicated service during the pandemic period.

ASTC buses transported essential items within the Northeastern region and to other parts of the country, besides bringing back people stranded outside the state during the lockdown.

Speaking on the occasion, Patowary said that his department introduced this bus service for women and senior citizens as per the direction of the chief minister to make their travel safe and comfortable.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)