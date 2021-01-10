Left Menu
Development News Edition

Israeli PM gets second dose of COVID-19 shot

The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20 of its population, and Netanyahu said Saturday that it has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the center of his campaign for reelection that month, when Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years. The restrictions are to last for at least two weeks.

PTI | Jerusalem | Updated: 10-01-2021 01:01 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 00:58 IST
Israeli PM gets second dose of COVID-19 shot
Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the centre of his campaign for reelection that month when Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years. Image Credit: ANI

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.

Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surge in cases despite unleashing one of the worlds fastest vaccination campaigns. The country has given the first of two vaccine doses to nearly 20% of its population, and Netanyahu said Saturday that it has secured enough vaccines to inoculate the whole adult population by the end of March.

Netanyahu has placed the vaccination drive at the centre of his campaign for reelection that month when Israel will hold its fourth nationwide vote in less than two years. In the meantime, he has called on Israelis to make "one last big effort" to halt transmission by adhering to the tightened restrictions.

Most schools and businesses were closed starting Friday, with people required to remain within 1,000 meters (yards) from home except for essential needs. Public gatherings are heavily restricted and public transportation is limited. The restrictions are to last for at least two weeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

National power grid breakdown plunges Pakistan into darkness -officials

A breakdown in Pakistans national power grid plunged the country into darkness on Saturday night, officials said.A countrywide blackout has been caused by a sudden plunge in the frequency in the power transmission system, Pakistans Power Mi...

French city of Marseille gets tougher curfew as new COVID-19 variant discovered

France has imposed a stricter evening curfew in Marseille after authorities said the new variant of the COVID-19 virus initially found in the UK had been discovered in the Mediterranean city. Marseille joined other French cities such as Str...

Man accused of stealing Pelosi's lectern charged in invasion

A Florida man allegedly photographed grinning as he carried away House Speaker Nancy Pelosis lectern after a mob of President Donald Trumps supporters stormed the nations Capitol is among the latest people charged in Wednesdays mayhem that ...

Israeli PM gets second dose of COVID-19 shot

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday received the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine after becoming the first Israeli to be inoculated last month.Israel is in the midst of a third nationwide lockdown after seeing a surg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021